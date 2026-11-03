Sierra Leone backs Kenya's Phoebe Okowa in ICJ race

Audio By Vocalize

Sierra Leone has withdrawn its candidate for the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Prof Charles Jalloh, and thrown its support behind Kenya’s Prof Phoebe Okowa in a move aimed at consolidating African support for the remaining seat on the world court.

The endorsement comes as Okowa’s bid remains unresolved following a second round of voting in which she secured 87 votes in the United Nations General Assembly but only four in the Security Council.

Announcing the withdrawal, Sierra Leone’s representative to the United Nations said the government had decided to abandon Jalloh’s candidature and give its full backing to Okowa.

The envoy urged African countries to unite behind the Kenyan candidate, warning that continued divisions could cost the continent representation on the world court.

“If Africa’s vote stays divided, the continent risks losing even the one seat now open to it and falling further below its already inadequate share. Sierra Leone will not let that happen,” the envoy told the Assembly.

The UN General Assembly and Security Council are now proceeding to a third round of voting to fill the remaining vacancy. A candidate must secure an absolute majority in both organs to be elected.