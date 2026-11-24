Audio By Vocalize

For the last 15 years, Djibouti peacekeepers in Somalia's Hiraan region have combined military operations with humanitarian assistance, community engagement and support for local institutions, becoming an important part of efforts to restore stability in the conflict-affected region.

Locally known as Hiil Walaal, the contingent was deployed to Somalia in 2011 under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which was subsequently replaced by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the current African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Working alongside the Somali National Army (SNA), the troops have participated in joint operations against Al-Shabaab, contributing to efforts to secure strategic towns, including Beledweyne, Buulo Burde and Jalalaqsi.

Their responsibilities have extended to security patrols, civilian protection and maintaining stability in areas under their operational responsibility.

However, their contribution has not been limited to military operations.

The Djiboutian contingent has also undertaken humanitarian interventions targeting communities affected by natural disasters, particularly flooding and drought.

During severe flooding after the Shabelle River burst its banks, the troops assisted residents stranded by rising waters in Beledweyne, helping vulnerable families facing life-threatening conditions.

Through civil-military cooperation initiatives, the contingent has organised free medical camps for residents and internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Sector 4, which covers Hiraan region.

Military medical teams provide consultations, basic healthcare services and essential medicines, with particular attention to women, children, orphans and vulnerable households.

The troops have also supported local health facilities, including Beledweyne General Hospital, through donations of medical supplies.

Other humanitarian interventions have included distributing food, clothing, clean water and relief supplies to displaced families.The contingent has additionally supported access to potable water through the provision of water tanks and the handover of water wells to local communities.

Beyond humanitarian assistance, the peacekeepers have maintained engagement with traditional elders, community leaders, local authorities and residents to strengthen trust, cooperation and peaceful coexistence.

Their collaboration with Somali security institutions through joint operations and capacity-building initiatives has also contributed to efforts to strengthen national forces and enable them to gradually assume greater responsibility for the country's security.

Shared cultural, linguistic and religious ties between Djibouti and Somalia have further facilitated relations between the troops and local communities.

The contingent's experience reflects the broader African Union approach to peace support operations, which combines security interventions with humanitarian assistance and institutional support.

As Somalia advances its security transition, the Djiboutian contingent's 15-year presence in Hiraan remains a significant part of the African Union's efforts to support recovery, strengthen community resilience and promote lasting stability.