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Kachapin calls for disbandment of NCIC over failure to curb hate speech

By Irissheel Shanzu | Nov. 2, 2026
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West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin calls for reforms to give NCIC stronger enforcement powers. [Courtesy]

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin has called for the disbandment of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for allegedly failing to curb hate speech and incitement despite consuming public resources.

Kachapin said the country needs a more effective agency with sufficient powers to deal with leaders who make inflammatory remarks, particularly as Kenya heads towards the 2027 General Election.

Addressing journalists at his residence, the governor described the commission as a “toothless bulldog” that barks but does not bite, claiming that its interventions have had little impact.

“NCIC should be disbanded and a better body formed to handle incitement in society. It is using public resources, yet it is doing nothing to fulfil its mandate,” he said.

He accused the commission of summoning individuals accused of making inflammatory remarks without taking effective action against them.

“They have not demonstrated that they understand their mandate. Someone incites people, they summon them, and nothing happens. The government should establish a body that has teeth and can bite because leaders have realised that the current commission cannot do anything,” Kachapin said.

The governor called for reforms to give NCIC stronger enforcement powers, including the ability to prosecute offenders and ensure that those found guilty of election-related offences face appropriate legal consequences.

He said leaders found culpable of incitement, violence or other election-related offences should face the law and, where legally justified, be barred from contesting elective positions.

Kachapin's remarks come amid controversy surrounding former Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol Munoo’s alleged inflammatory statements targeting the Luhya community during a meeting in Sooka.

The governor condemned the remarks, accusing the former MP of repeatedly making statements that could fuel hostility between the Pokot and Luhya communities.

“Mark Lomunokol should be held accountable for exposing the Luhya community to death threats. How can a former MP say that an entire community should be killed with arrows,” he said.

Kachapin alleged that Lomunokol had made inflammatory remarks on three occasions targeting the Luhya community and called on authorities to take appropriate action.

He further criticised the former MP for allegedly suggesting that certain leaders should be shot dead, warning that such statements could heighten political tensions and undermine peace in the county.

“He is trying to defend himself, but he mentioned leaders who should be shot. He wants to bring chaos to the county. That is why, as leaders, we must condemn such utterances. We should uphold the rule of law and order. We do not want anarchy in our county,” Kachapin said.

The governor urged political leaders to exercise restraint and avoid statements that could threaten the lives of individuals or entire communities as the country approaches the next general election.

“Let us not reach a point where we wish death upon other people. Leaders should not threaten others with death. Kenyans should also reject leaders who promote such rhetoric,” he said.

Kachapin also criticised security officers over the chaos witnessed in Sigor during President William Ruto's recent development tour of West Pokot County, saying the incident exposed serious lapses in security preparedness.

He called for the transfer of officers serving in the sub-county, accusing them of failing to act on intelligence that could have helped prevent the violence.

The governor said security agencies had received intelligence reports ahead of the presidential visit but failed to take adequate measures to avert the incident.

“They had received enough intelligence beforehand, and they could have prevented what happened. They failed to perform their duties, and the incident embarrassed the President,” he said.

Kachapin said the violence, which resulted in the death of one person and left several others injured, should serve as a warning to security agencies to improve intelligence gathering and response ahead of major public functions.

He urged security agencies to investigate the incident, identify those responsible and take appropriate action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The governor reiterated that maintaining peace and stability in West Pokot was essential, particularly as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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