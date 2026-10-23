NCIC warns politicians against incitement, hiring goons ahead of 2027 elections

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Bishop Dr Kepha Nyamweya Chairman, National Cohesion and Integration Commission on May 25, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned political leaders and aspirants against inciting violence, urging them to watch their messaging and take responsibility for the conduct of their supporters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Friday, the commission said scenes of disorder, political confrontation, intimidation and abusive provocation witnessed at recent public gatherings risk escalating into violent attacks and deepening divisions among Kenyans.

The commission warned that rising political temperatures could undermine peace and national cohesion if leaders continue using public gatherings to settle political differences.

It called on politicians to exercise restraint, maintain civility and stop hiring or tolerating goons to disrupt events or intimidate their opponents.

“If your followers cause violence, the public will hold you responsible, and so will the law,” it warned.

It further urged political parties to enforce their codes of conduct and resolve internal disagreements peacefully.

The commission also cautioned young people against being paid, ferried or manipulated into disrupting political events, saying they were often left to bear the consequences of violence while those behind it escaped responsibility.

Security agencies were urged to maintain law and order professionally and impartially.

“We urge speedy and impartial investigation of all incidents of political violence, without fear or favour,” it stated

The NCIC further called on the media and digital content creators to report responsibly and avoid amplifying incitement or sharing unverified and inflammatory information.

The commission said it was not seeking to limit freedom of expression or peaceful assembly, which are protected under Articles 33 and 37 of the Constitution, respectively.

However, it warned that these freedoms do not extend to incitement to violence, hate speech or the deliberate disruption of gatherings by intimidation, incitement, and provocation, through propaganda, misinformation, disinformation.

The NCIC said it was continuing to monitor the conduct of political leaders and their supporters, both at public gatherings and on digital platforms, as the country approaches the next General Election.

It warned that it would invoke its powers under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008, and refer cases to relevant agencies for action where evidence points to incitement, hate speech or the sponsorship of violence, regardless of the individuals' political affiliation or status.

The commission urged Kenyans to reject political hatred and avoid being used to harm others, reminding leaders and citizens that political competition should not come at the expense of national unity.