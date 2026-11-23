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Submerged buildings at Soi Safari Lodge following rise in Lake Baringo water levels. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Lake Baringo is facing a defining moment in its environmental and socioeconomic history. For decades, the lake has endured environmental perturbations associated with catchment degradation, sedimentation, climate variability, changing hydrological regimes and human activities. These pressures have contributed to considerable fluctuations in lake levels, deterioration of aquatic habitats and, at certain periods, declining fisheries productivity. Fishing communities that traditionally depended on the lake have consequently experienced substantial livelihood uncertainties.

Ironically, just when the lake appeared to be recovering from years of environmental decline, another management dilemma has emerged: how should we respond to rising water levels without undermining the ecological processes supporting the recovery of the lake and its fisheries?

The recent expansion of Lake Baringo has brought renewed opportunities for fisheries production, habitat expansion and livelihood recovery. However, we are now undertaking interventions intended to control the rising water levels through canal development. While protecting infrastructure, settlements, agricultural land and other economic assets from flooding is a legitimate government responsibility, the critical question is whether controlling the lake's water levels through engineered drainage is the most ecologically and economically sustainable response.

Lake Baringo should not be managed merely as a flooding problem. It must be managed as a living aquatic ecosystem whose hydrological dynamics sustain biodiversity, fisheries, livelihoods and ecological services.

The recovery dividend must not be sacrificed

There is scientific evidence that Lake Baringo's hydrological dynamics are closely linked to fisheries productivity. Research examining historical lake levels and fishery yields between 1982 and 2020 established a significant positive relationship between lake-level fluctuations and fish production. The study reported that water-level changes explained approximately 66 per cent of the variation in annual fishery yields. This suggests that changing water levels are not simply a physical characteristic of the lake; they are an important driver of fishery dynamics.

Statistics show a 9 per cent increase in Lake Baringo's fish production, from 420 metric tonnes in 2023 to 456 metric tonnes in 2024. This is encouraging, although the figures should be interpreted alongside variations in fishing effort, reporting coverage, species composition and environmental conditions.

The rising water levels have potentially expanded the lake's littoral and shallow-water habitats, creating opportunities for feeding, refuge, growth and reproduction of fish. They may also have improved connectivity between previously isolated aquatic habitats. For fish species such as Nile tilapia, African catfish and African lungfish, the availability of suitable feeding and breeding environments is fundamental to sustaining productive populations.

However, the recovery should not be romanticised. Rising water levels have submerged homes, roads, schools, grazing fields, agricultural land and fishing infrastructure. Communities, including the Ilchamus fishing population, have experienced considerable socioeconomic disruption. The government therefore has a legitimate obligation to protect lives, livelihoods and infrastructure.

The challenge is not whether something should be done about flooding. It is whether the proposed interventions can address flooding without creating another ecological crisis.

Lessons from elsewhere: When water engineering undermines fisheries

International experiences provide important warnings about the unintended consequences of poorly planned water diversion and drainage projects.

The most striking example is the Aral Sea in Central Asia. Once among the world's largest inland water bodies, the Aral Sea experienced catastrophic ecological decline following large-scale diversion of its feeder rivers, the Amu Darya and Syr Darya, to support irrigation agriculture.

Before the extensive diversions, the Aral Sea supported an important commercial fishery, producing approximately 40,000 tonnes annually. As river inflows declined, lake levels fell, salinity increased and fish breeding habitats deteriorated. Commercial fisheries eventually collapsed, with fishing activities ceasing in the early 1980s. The experience demonstrates how prioritizing water extraction and agricultural development without adequately protecting environmental water requirements can destroy fisheries and the livelihoods they support.

Another relevant example is Lake Chad in the Sahel region. Its dramatic contraction resulted from interacting climatic variability and increasing human demands for water, including irrigation. The decline in lake extent contributed to reduced fish production, loss of fishing grounds and livelihood insecurity among fishing-dependent communities.

These examples should not be interpreted as proof that every drainage canal will destroy a fishery. The Aral Sea crisis involved extensive and sustained diversion of river inflows, while Lake Baringo's proposed interventions have different hydrological circumstances. Nevertheless, both demonstrate that changing the water balance of an aquatic ecosystem without adequate ecological safeguards can produce consequences far beyond the original engineering objectives.

The lesson for Kenya is straightforward: water infrastructure must be designed around ecosystem sustainability, not merely the immediate objective of reducing water levels.

Lake Baringo's proposed canal: Development opportunity or ecological gamble?

The current interventions require careful scrutiny, particularly because the proposed water-management programme extends beyond emergency flood mitigation. Plans underway do indicate the need to restore natural drainage systems, undertake river training and desilting, improve drainage channels and explore the controlled movement of excess water. Longer-term proposals also include water storage and irrigation infrastructure, with an initial irrigation development target of approximately 100,000 acres, subject to feasibility assessments. The possibility of ecological interaction between Lake Baringo and neighbouring Lake Bogoria has also featured prominently in the justification for intervention.

These are substantial development ambitions. Irrigation could improve food security, create employment and stimulate economic growth. However, the proposed interventions must recognize that Lake Baringo is not an isolated reservoir whose water can be freely manipulated without ecological consequences. It is a complex freshwater ecosystem supporting commercially important fish species, aquatic biodiversity, tourism and traditional livelihoods. Furthermore, the lake is a Ramsar site, recognized as a wetland of international importance due to its unique biodiversity.

One particularly important consideration is the relationship between water levels and fish reproduction. Seasonal flooding and shoreline inundation can create additional feeding and nursery habitats. These habitats support juvenile fish survival and recruitment into exploitable populations. Conversely, rapid recession of water levels can strand fish, expose breeding grounds, disconnect shallow habitats and reduce the availability of food resources.

An uncontrolled or excessively rapid reduction in lake levels could therefore compromise the very fisheries recovery that communities and the government would like to sustain.

There is also the question of water quality. Lake Baringo has historically experienced high turbidity, sedimentation and fluctuations in physicochemical conditions. Altering its hydrological balance could change nutrient cycling, dissolved oxygen conditions, water residence time and fish habitat suitability. These changes may affect different fish species differently, potentially altering species composition and overall fishery productivity.

The implication is that the success of a canal should not be measured exclusively by the volume of water evacuated, hectares irrigated or infrastructure protected. Its performance must also be evaluated against ecological integrity, fish production and the welfare of fishing communities.

Whose livelihoods are being protected?

The socioeconomic dimension deserves particular attention. For the Ilchamus fishing community, especially households around Kokwa Island and other fishing settlements, Lake Baringo is more than a geographical feature. It is a source of food, income, cultural identity and intergenerational livelihood.

Rising water levels have undoubtedly created hardship through the submergence of fishing landing sites, homes and access infrastructure. However, the same hydrological changes may also have created opportunities for increased fish production. Reducing lake levels without understanding these relationships could exchange one livelihood challenge for another.

A development intervention that protects agricultural land but undermines capture fisheries risks transferring environmental costs from one community or economic sector to another.

We must therefore avoid a situation where irrigation benefits are realized at the expense of fishing households whose livelihoods have historically depended on the lake.

What should we do differently?

The proposed canal and associated drainage infrastructure should be subjected to comprehensive environmental and social impact assessments. These assessments must explicitly evaluate alternative water-management scenarios, including the implications of different rates and magnitudes of lake-level reduction on fish breeding habitats, fish recruitment, species composition and fishing livelihoods.

The need for an evidence-based ecological water-level management framework for Lake Baringo cannot be over-emphasized. Rather than pursuing an arbitrary fixed lake level, managers should establish scientifically informed operating ranges that balance flood protection, fisheries productivity, biodiversity conservation and water utilization. Such a framework should incorporate seasonal fluctuations and environmental water requirements.

Equally important, implementation should be phased and adaptive. Before undertaking large-scale water evacuation, there is need to establish baseline information on fish biomass, catch per unit effort, fish breeding and nursery grounds, water quality, sediment dynamics and fisheries-dependent livelihoods. Any initial intervention should be accompanied by continuous monitoring to establish whether the desired flood-control benefits are being achieved without unacceptable ecological damage.

Institutional frameworks ought to be meaningfully engaged right from project planning to implementation. Beach Management Units and fishing communities must also participate in decision-making. Their traditional ecological knowledge can complement scientific assessments in identifying breeding grounds, seasonal fishing patterns and important fishing habitats.

Nevertheless, the government should invest in catchment rehabilitation, riparian restoration, erosion control and sustainable land-use practices. Addressing the sources of sedimentation and hydrological instability is a more sustainable long-term strategy than relying exclusively on downstream engineering interventions.

Finally, compensation, livelihood restoration and alternative economic opportunities should be incorporated into the project. Fishing communities affected by changing lake levels and infrastructure development should not be left to bear the consequences of decisions made without careful considerations of the long term impacts.

A call for integrated lake-basin management

Lake Baringo presents Kenya with an opportunity to rethink how aquatic ecosystems are managed under climate variability and competing demands for water. The choice should not be between allowing destructive flooding and engineering the lake into a controlled water-storage facility. A more sustainable approach is to reconcile flood-risk management with ecosystem conservation and socioeconomic development.

The government should consider establishing a multidisciplinary Lake Baringo–Lake Bogoria basin management framework that integrates hydrology, fisheries, biodiversity, irrigation, tourism, disaster-risk reduction and community livelihoods. Such a framework would ensure that decisions concerning water abstraction, diversion and drainage are informed by the cumulative effects on both lakes and their interconnected catchment systems.

The experience of the Aral Sea should remain an important cautionary lesson: engineering interventions designed to unlock economic opportunities can become ecological liabilities when environmental water requirements and dependent livelihoods are overlooked.

Lake Baringo has endured decades of environmental degradation. Its recent hydrological recovery offers an opportunity to rebuild its fisheries, restore aquatic habitats and strengthen the resilience of fishing communities. This opportunity should not be compromised by interventions whose ecological and socioeconomic implications have not been adequately established.

The fundamental question is not whether Lake Baringo's rising waters should be managed, but how they should be managed without sacrificing the lake's ecological integrity and the fisheries that sustain thousands of livelihoods.

Kenya must not solve a flooding problem today only to create a fisheries and livelihood crisis tomorrow. The true measure of a successful Lake Baringo intervention will be whether future generations inherit a lake that is safe for surrounding communities, productive for fisheries, environmentally healthy and economically valuable as enshrined in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The government should manage the water, but it must not engineer away the lake's ecological future.

Dr Nyakeya is the centre director and a fisheries and aquatic ecosystem researcher at Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute