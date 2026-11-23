President William Ruto arrives in Congo Brazzaville for a high level meeting on November 21, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto arrived in the northern Congolese town of Oyo on Saturday evening aboard a military aircraft from Kisumu, stepping into a four-way summit convened by Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso with the explicit hope of arresting a diplomatic free fall that has left Kenya increasingly isolated in its own neighborhood.

On Sunday, Ruto came face to face with Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi for the first time since relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa soured nearly three years ago.