PS Imbunya calls for strengthening safeguards for public funds

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Principal Secretary Public Service Prof. Jane Kere Imbunya at the 30th Annual National HRM Conference in Naivasha on October 28, 2026. [Courtesy]

Principal Secretary for Public Service Prof. Jane Imbunya has called for accurate payroll records, transparency and accountability in public service management.

The PS warns that weak controls can expose taxpayers’ money to losses and undermine public confidence in government institutions.

Prof. Imbunya said effective payroll management must be supported by verified employee records, regular audits and clear accountability systems to ensure that public funds are spent on legitimate salaries and authorised benefits.

“Every shilling allocated to public servants must be accounted for, with accurate records helping prevent overpayments, unauthorised salary entries and payments to non-existent or retired employees commonly referred to as ghost workers,” she said.

Speaking after meeting Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) Director-General Prof. Elijah Maritim Songok in Nairobi, the Prof. Imbunya said the discussions covered payroll integrity and preparedness for public health emergencies, including Ebola.

“We need to clean, up-to-date public payrolls and understand why every shilling must be accounted for,” Imbunya said.

She drew a comparison between payroll errors and misinformation during health emergencies, noting that both require accuracy, responsible communication and timely action.

“A single wrong payroll record can cost taxpayers. A single false Ebola piece of information can frighten families. Different challenges, but the same responsibility: get the facts right and act on them,” she said.

This comes at a time when the department is strengthening internal controls within government institutions to reduce financial irregularities and improve the management of public resources.

She noted that accurate payroll records help ensure employees receive their rightful salaries on time while enabling institutions to comply with tax laws, labour regulations and financial reporting requirements.

Prof. Imbunya pointed to the importance of digital systems, payroll audits and the integration of human resource records to improve verification and traceability.

"The government is using initiatives including the Human Resource Information System (HRIS-Ke), the Unified Payroll Number and payroll audits to strengthen safeguards for public funds. Transparent systems also make it easier for oversight bodies and auditors to identify discrepancies, investigate suspicious transactions and hold responsible officers accountable," she said.

Prof. Imbunya has called for greater investment in workforce training, skills development, mentorship and career progression to improve public service delivery.

Speaking at the Institute of Human Resource Management’s 30th Annual Human Resource Management Conference in Naivasha, she said people remained the country’s most valuable resource.

She urged human resource professionals to promote fair recruitment, practical skills development and opportunities for young people to contribute to national development.

“One employer recruits her fairly, another colleague mentors her and a supervisor trusts her with a real problem. Her family sees her first payslip but Kenya gains a problem solver. A national vision is a blueprint, human capital is the skill hon that turns it into a home,” she said.

She added that education must be linked to meaningful employment opportunities and that human resource professionals had a responsibility to identify and nurture talent.

“Education must meet opportunity and that is the power as HR professionals, you can discover skills and nurture it,” she said.

Prof. Imbunya also called for strategic investment in workforce training during a two-day Technical Consultative Workshop for Heads of Human Resource Development at the Kenya School of Government in Embu.

She urged State Departments to conduct evidence-based training needs assessments, allocate scholarships transparently and on merit, enforce bonding obligations and ensure training resources deliver measurable results.

She also called for timely remittance of the training levy, compliance with human resource development policies and better coordination of development partner support to prevent duplication.

"I challenged public institutions to turn investment in employees into improved productivity, stronger institutional performance and better services for citizens. Build the person, strengthen the institution, and the nation will rise,” she said.