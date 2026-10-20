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Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed graces Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 20, 2026
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President William Ruto share light moments with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret during the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebration on October 20, 2026. [PCS]

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has joined President William Ruto, too Kenyan officials and thousands of citizens at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, for the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The national event, co-hosted by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties has brought together government officials, lawmakers, governors, security chiefs and labour representatives to honour Kenyans who have contributed to the country’s development.

Among those attending are Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, First Lady Rachel Ruto, her father, Samuel Kimetto, and President Ruto’s mother, Sarah Cheruiyot.

Cabinet secretaries at the event include Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior), Alice Wahome (Housing), Wycliffe Oparanya (Co-operatives and MSMEs), Salim Mvurya (Sports), John Mbadi (National Treasury), Soipan Tuya (Defence) and Aden Duale (Health).

Parliament is also represented by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah. Attorney General Dorcas Oduor is also in attendance.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki welcomes Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret during the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebration on October 20, 2026. [PCS]

Governors from the host region and neighbouring counties include Jonathan Bii of Uasin Gishu, Stephen Sang of Nandi, Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo-Marakwet, Erick Mutai of Kericho, Muthomi Njuki of Tharaka-Nithi and Kenneth Lusaka of Bungoma.

Other attendees include Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Boss Shollei and Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, alongside principal secretaries and security service commanders.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrive in Eldoret, ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations, on October 20, 2026. [Ethiopia PM Press]

This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme “Ngao Yetu, Ustawi Michezoni na Uchumi Bora,” highlighting security, sports development and economic prosperity.

Observed annually on October 20, Mashujaa Day honours those who contributed to Kenya’s struggle for independence and others whose service has helped shape the nation. The holiday, formerly known as Kenyatta Day, was renamed under the 2010 Constitution.

The celebrations offer an opportunity to recognise national heroes, reflect on Kenya’s history and reaffirm commitments to unity, development and public service.

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Related Topics

63rd Madaraka Day Kipchoge Keino Stadium President William Ruto 2026 Mashujaa Day
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