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IN PICTURES: Eldoret buzzes as Kenya marks 63rd Mashujaa Day

By Wanjiku Wanjiru | Oct. 20, 2026
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Thousands of Kenyans have gathered at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret for the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations.

 For the first time, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties are co-hosting the national event, which honours Kenyans whose contributions have helped shape the country across various sectors.

This year’s celebrations are themed “Security, Sports and the Economy” and carry the slogan “Ngao Yetu, Ustawi Michezoni na Uchumi Bora.”

The theme highlights the role of security, sports and economic development in Kenya’s growth and national identity.

 President William Ruto who arrived some minutes past 10am is leading Cabinet secretaries, delegates and dignitaries from neighbouring countries for the festivities.

Ruto then inspected a guard of honour before the crowd was treated to a police band and an air show by the disciplined forces.

 Here are some moments from the celebrations in Eldoret.

Maroon Commandos band entertains the public at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret ahead of President William Ruto’s arrival for Mashujaa Day 2026 celebrations. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]
Thousands of residents flocked to Kipchoge Keino Stadium for Mashujaa Day 2026, with the venue already full by 7 a.m. as crowds arrived early for the celebrations. [Gideon Kangogo, Standard]
Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers march past the dais during Mashujaa Day 2026 celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]
President William Ruto share light moments with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret during 63rd Mashujaa celebrations,
October 20, 2026 [PCS]
President William Ruto inspect guard of honor during celebrations to mark Mashujaa Day at Kipchoge Keino stadium Eldoret. [PCS]

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Related Topics

63rd Mashujaa Day Celebrations President Ruto Uasin Gishu Kipchoge Keino Stadium
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