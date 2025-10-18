Mashujaa Day celebrations to proceed despite Raila's death

The government has confirmed that this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations will proceed as planned on Monday, October 20, 2025, at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, despite the nation being in mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement issued by Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, the State said it continues to mourn the loss of the late Odinga, describing him as a great hero and statesman whose indomitable spirit shaped Kenya’s national journey.

Raila will be laid to rest tomorrow at his home in Bondo, Siaya County.

Mwaura said Mashujaa Day remains a cornerstone of Kenya’s national identity and will be marked in full honor of the country’s heroes, past and present.

However, peripheral events such as Energy Week and the Media Breakfast have been postponed to provide room for reflection and mourning, as directed by President William Ruto.

He urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to celebrate the enduring legacy of the late Raila and other national heroes, saying the day should serve as a reminder of unity, resilience, and commitment to building a stronger, united Kenya.

“On this day, let us not only mourn but rise in the spirit of harambee, honoring our fallen hero by recommitting to the dream of a stronger, united nation,” the statement read.