Colour, culture and rhythm light up Mashujaa Day in Kitui

Students girlguides march past the presidential dias during Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County on October 20, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The rhythm, colour, and cultural splendour of Eastern Kenya took centre stage at this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations as Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui burst into life with vibrant

music, dance, and song in honour of Kenya’s heroes and heroines.

The event began with a dazzling performance by 520 school pupils dressed in Kenya’s national colours; red for the blood shed, green for the land, white for peace, and black for

the people.

Their coordinated routine, accompanied by patriotic songs, painted the stadium in a mosaic of pride and unity.

The children formed symbolic shapes; a wind vane, the sun, and an African thatched hut, reflecting Kenya’s energy, warmth, and cultural depth.

Their song, “Umeme umesambaa, mambo sasa ni shwaa kila mahali, tunawaenzi mashujaa,” filled the air with emotion and optimism.

Music and dance dominated the celebrations, with Kitui’s rich cultural heritage taking the spotlight. Folk songs, poetry, and traditional dances from the Kamba community

showcased the diversity of Eastern Kenya, marking the first-ever national celebration hosted in the region.

President William Ruto led the 62nd Mashujaa Day commemorations, joined by dignitaries including Mozambican Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the guest of honour.

The Maroon Commandos Army Band thrilled the crowd as the President made a ceremonial entrance aboard a Land Rover, waving to cheering spectators.

The energy soared as celebrated artists Stephen Kasolo, Stella Mengele, Mbuvi, Isaac Magukumu, and the Kakongo Sisters performed a lively mix of gospel, benga, and traditional rhythms.

This year’s theme, “Kawi, Ustawi, Ushujaa” (Energy, Prosperity, Heroism), resonated through the performances.

The Sengenya dancers from the Coast delivered a breathtaking display of rhythm and precision, while the kililimbi dancers stole the show with their colourful costumes and

graceful moves even drawing President Ruto and visiting leaders to join in the dance.

Members of the disciplined forces march in Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports ground Kisumu during Mashujaa Day Celebrations on October 20, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Behind the dazzling performances was the Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC), which spent weeks auditioning and training performers from Kitui, Machakos, and

Makueni counties.

Their goal: to blend modern creativity with Kenya’s deep traditional roots, a fitting tribute to the nation’s enduring spirit of heroism and unity.