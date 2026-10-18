Revealed: How counties fail to convert budget allocations for development projects

A recent Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Summit 2026 provided a platform for National and County Governments to take stock of progress and forge a shared, actionable delivery compact towards food sovereignty, job creation and shared prosperity under BETA. [PCS]

Several counties are failing to convert budget allocations into tap development projects that improve residents’ lives, with Nyandarua and Machakos performing worst.

According to the County Development Index Report 2026, Nyandarua County executed only 42.1 per cent of its budget and Machakos County 46.5 per cent.