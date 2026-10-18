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Kipkalya Kones family's bitter court battle leaves 116-acre tea farm to waste

By David Odongo | Oct. 18, 2026
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Belgut MP Nelson Koech and his wife Chepkirui Kones are at the centre of a court case over the land of the late Cabinet Minister Kipkalya Kones (inset). [File, Standard]

A vicious family feud over a 116-acre tea farm in Kericho has exposed claims of armed evictions, political interference and a legal battle that has left the tea crop to rot as the parties fight in court.

According to court documents filed at the Kericho Environment and Land Court, Wilson Kiplangat Kones is seeking to be declared the owner of the land, part of LRNo 9932/3, through adverse possession.

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Related Topics

Kipkalya Kones Kipkalya Kones Empire Kipkalya Kones Property Wrangles Kipkalya Kones Court Battles
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