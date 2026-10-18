Kipkalya Kones family's bitter court battle leaves 116-acre tea farm to waste

A vicious family feud over a 116-acre tea farm in Kericho has exposed claims of armed evictions, political interference and a legal battle that has left the tea crop to rot as the parties fight in court.
According to court documents filed at the Kericho Environment and Land Court, Wilson Kiplangat Kones is seeking to be declared the owner of the land, part of LRNo 9932/3, through adverse possession.
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