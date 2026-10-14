Ida Odinga leads candlelight tribute to Raila's anniversary

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Ida Odinga lead candle lighting at the Raila Odinga mausoleum in Kang'o ka Jaramogi to commemorate first anniversary on October 14, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Ida Odinga has led family members, friends and supporters in a candlelighting ceremony at Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, as the family prepares to mark the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga’s death on October 15, 2026.

The emotional ceremony, organised by the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), brought together mourners for prayers, Scripture readings, gospel music and worship as they celebrated the life and legacy of the veteran politician.

Choir performances and dancing filled the gathering with moments of celebration, while the church leadership led prayers for the Odinga family and remembered the people whose lives Raila touched during his decades in public service.

ACK Diocese of Bondo Bishop Rt. Rev. Prof. David Kodia said the lighting of candles carried a message of hope, renewal and continuity beyond death.

“The candle lighting gives a different impression all together. It is a sign of new beginning, sign of life, real transition of hope,” he said.

The ceremony offered an opportunity for mourners to reflect on Raila’s personal and political legacy, with Ida urging Kenyans to respect the different relationships people had shared with her late husband.

Candles surrounding the Buffalo- Jowi at the Raila Odinga mausoleum in Kang'o ka Jaramogi to commemorate first anniversary on October 14, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s anniversary, she revealed that Raila had spoken to her on the telephone the night before his death, leaving her shocked when he died the following morning.

“Raila called me a night prior to his death and we spoke and there was no sign that the following morning he will be no more. His passing was like a big shock to me,” she said.

Ida noted that people remembered Raila in different ways depending on their personal experiences, describing him as a politician, engineer, brother, father and friend.

“When we are here, each one of us had known Raila in different way. You can’t say you are right and the other person is wrong, all of you are right because that is how you perceived him,” she said.

She emphasised that the anniversary should remain a solemn occasion to celebrate his life rather than become a political rally. Embers of candles along walkways to the Raila Odinga mausoleum in Kang'o ka Jaramogi to commemorate first anniversary on October 14, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Ida also urged Kenyans to uphold the democratic values her husband championed, particularly tolerance, dialogue and respect for opposing views.

“Democracy demands everybody to be given a hearing but not everybody is right. You should not disagree with those who do not agree with you in a violent manner,” she said.

In a separate interview, Ida offered a deeply personal account of her grief, admitting that she still struggles to accept her husband’s absence.

“It has not been very easy; it has been difficult. Personally, I don’t believe he is gone,” she said.

She recalled how Raila frequently returned home late, a routine that continues to shape her expectations even after his death.

“When he was here, he would stay and come home late. Every time I go home, I keep on hoping that he is going to come back, and you wait and wait until late hours, then you realise that he is not coming,” she said.

Her reflections revealed the private pain behind the public tributes surrounding the anniversary, as a family continues to navigate life without a man whose political influence extended across generations.

Earlier, Ida called on Kenyans to remember Raila beyond political and religious divisions, saying his legacy belonged to people from different communities and political backgrounds.

“Baba belongs to many people, belongs to many denominations, belongs to people, many parties,” she said. Candles all over Kang'o ka Jaramogi, Bondo in commemoration of first anniversary of Raila Odinga's death on October 14, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Raila, a central figure in Kenya’s multiparty democracy, spent decades in politics, serving as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013 and repeatedly contesting the presidency.

His political journey was marked by struggles for democratic reforms, opposition politics and efforts to broaden political participation.

As the anniversary approaches, the candlelighting ceremony has provided a space for reflection, prayer and remembrance.