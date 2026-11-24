The late former Vice President George Saitoti. [File, Standard]

A fresh court affidavit has opened another front in the battle over former Vice President George Saitoti's Sh84.5 million estate, raising questions about the original Will, the probate process and the fate of dozens of properties.

James Solomon Njage, who claims to be Saitoti's biological son, now wants the court to examine how his alleged father's estate was administered, arguing that the original Will was never deposited in court and that crucial documents supporting its authenticity were missing from the succession file.