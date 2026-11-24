Tharaka Nithi Woman Rep Susan Ngugi at a apast event. [File, Standard]

Unlike in 2022, when the Tharaka Nithi governor contest was a two-horse race pitting eventual winner Muthomi Njuki against Prof Erastus Njoka, the 2027 succession battle is more hotly contested.

The race is shaping up as a high-stakes four-pronged contest, with Prof Njoka the only aspirant without any elective seat experience in his resume, but widely admired within the county for his auspicious tenure as Vice Chancellor at Chuka University.