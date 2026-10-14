Three murders reported in Nairobi, Kiambu, and Elgeyo Marakwet

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Police are expected to establish the circumstances and possible motives behind each killing. [File, Standard]

Police are investigating three separate murder incidents reported in Nairobi, Kiambu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties, including the killing of two women and a man in suspected domestic and family-related disputes.

In Kasarani, Nairobi, a 38-year-old man surrendered to Kahawa West Police Station on Wednesday, confessing to killing his girlfriend in Ndunyu ya Chege Market.

Police said the suspect presented himself at the station and told officers he had killed Njeri on the morning of October 12.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confirmed stabbing the woman with a knife. The incident had earlier been reported at Ndunyu ya Chege Police Post.

The suspect was placed in custody pending further police action.

In Elgeyo Marakwet County, a 28-year-old man was killed during a confrontation with his cousin following a land-related dispute in Marar village, Anin sub-location, Keiyo North Sub-County.

Police identified the deceased as Edwin Kiptarus, who was allegedly attacked with a machete by his 27-year-old cousin during a renewed fight on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report, the two men had earlier been involved in a land dispute that village elders intervened in and resolved amicably.

However, the dispute reportedly resurfaced later, leading to a confrontation between the cousins.

Meanwhile, police in Ruiru, Kiambu County, are searching for a suspect after a 40-year-old woman was found dead in her bedroom with multiple stab wounds.

The body was discovered on Wednesday morning by her children, who reportedly found her lying in a pool of blood on a mattress inside their home in Majengo.

According to a police report, the children discovered the body at about 10 am before alerting neighbours, who advised them to report the matter to the police. Officers who visited the scene found the woman lying on her back, with multiple stab wounds to her chest and arms.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased had disagreed with her current husband on Tuesday over her former husband. The two reportedly spent the night together after the disagreement.

A bloodstained knife, suspected to have been used in the killing, was recovered at the scene.