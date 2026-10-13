Friends School Kamusinga teacher arrested over Sh300,000 bribe

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Lilian Nelima Buluma was arrested on Monday by EACC officers following preliminary investigations into complaints that she had demanded Sh300,000. [Courtesy, EACC]

A teacher at Friends School Kamusinga Boys High School in Bungoma County has been arrested over allegations of soliciting and receiving bribes from unemployed teachers while claiming she could secure their employment with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Lilian Nelima Buluma was on Monday arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers following preliminary investigations into complaints that she had demanded Sh100,000 from each of three unemployed teachers, totalling Sh300,000.

The graft agency, in a statement, said its preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had received Sh150,000 through Mpesa as part of the alleged bribes.

“She purported to have connections within TSC and other government offices that would enable her to facilitate the recruitment,” EACC said, adding, “Following her arrest, the suspect was processed at the EACC Western Regional Office and booked at Bungoma Police Station pending conclusion of investigations.”

The suspect faces possible charges of requesting and receiving a bribe, contrary to Section 6 as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016.

The agency said it remains committed to combating corruption and promoting integrity in public service.