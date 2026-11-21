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The late Nigerian author Chinua Achebe. [File]

Alan Hill, the British publishing executive who helped establish Heinemann’s African Writers Series (AWS), recounts in his memoir, In Pursuit of Publishing (1988), the work of identifying African literary talent. The series, launched in 1962 with Chinua Achebe as its editorial adviser, grew out of a conviction that African writers deserved a platform of their own.

Hill’s account evokes an era when editors travelled widely, sought out writers and invested considerable time in assessing manuscripts. The process involved rigorous reading, constructive criticism and developmental work to help manuscripts reach their potential.

The lesson from that period is worth recovering. A publisher’s job was not exhausted by printing a manuscript and placing it in bookshops. Editors cultivated relationships with writers, challenged weak passages, helped shape a work and brought it to readers. That kind of investment requires time and money, but it is also how a publishing list acquires distinction and how a literary culture builds confidence in its own writers.

The results included works that have become part of the African literary canon. That is how we got Elechi Amadi’s The Concubine, Gabriel Okara’s The Voice, Ayi Kwei Armah’s The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born, Flora Nwapa’s Efuru, Wole Soyinka’s The Interpreters and Elechi Amadi’s The Great Ponds. These titles sit alongside the better-known classics that established the series’ reputation.

Heinemann was not alone in building this literary infrastructure. East African Publishing House (EAPH), established in Nairobi in 1965, with the East African Institute of Social and Cultural Affairs and British publisher André Deutsch among those involved, became an important home for regional writing.

Its list included Okot p’Bitek’s Song of Lawino, Grace Ogot’s The Promised Land and Land Without Thunder, Okello Oculi’s Orphan, Taban lo Liyong’s The Last Word and Charity Waciuma’s Daughter of Mumbi. EAPH went into receivership in 1988, amid financial difficulties.

Some of its authors and titles found new publishing homes, including through Phoenix Publishers, while Henry Chakava played a critical role in acquiring some EAPH titles for Heinemann. The latter was initially Heinemann Educational Books (East Africa) Limited. In 1968, it became Heinemann (Kenya) Ltd after partial local ownership was introduced. In 1992, it became fully locally owned and adopted the name East African Educational Publishers.

This transition marked a shift from a market largely supplied with books produced in Europe to one in which African publishers increasingly commissioned, developed and disseminated writing rooted in the continent’s own experiences.

I was reminded of this transformation when I attended the Nairobi launch of Africa Writes Back: The African Writers Series and the Launch of African Literature, by James Currey, the veteran British publisher whose work helped shape African literary publishing. The book, published in 2008, traces the series’ early decades.

Currey and Dr Henry Chakava reminded us at the launch that the story was not simply about taking over businesses. It was about African writers, editors and publishers claiming the authority to tell, select and circulate their own stories.

We must preserve and celebrate this inheritance. But today’s publishers, commissioning editors, educators and literary prize organisers must do more than commemorate it. They must ensure that it does not become an archival curiosity for generations to come.

One way is to introduce children early to the works of pioneering writers, through formats and languages they can readily engage with. Partnerships could adapt selected stories into illustrated editions, graphic novels, audiobooks, animation and carefully produced digital editions. Reprints, affordable editions and new critical studies are equally necessary to keep these works in circulation and in scholarly conversation.

I remember how we flocked to the Margaret Thatcher Library at Moi University’s main campus to read the black hardback issues of Research in African Literatures. Founded in 1970 and still published quarterly by Indiana University Press, the journal has carried critical scholarship and reviews that deepen our understanding of African writing.

Bernth Lindfors was its founding editor and served from 1970 to 1989. Later editors included Richard Bjornson, F. Abiola Irele and John Conteh-Morgan. I recall reading essays and reviews by these scholars, as well as a review by our own Prof Peter Amuka. Such critical engagement is essential. A literary heritage remains alive not only through reprints but through continuing interpretation, debate and reassessment.

The next challenge is to identify the Achebes and Mariama Bâs of the future. Literary prizes can help, but only if their credibility is protected. Organisers need clear judging criteria, independent and properly vetted panels, transparent procedures and safeguards against conflicts of interest.

They must also address weaknesses in the submissions pipeline. In some competitions, categories have attracted too few entries, or none that meet the required standard. That should prompt reflection rather than an automatic lowering of the bar.

One possible intervention is a category for unpublished manuscripts submitted through publishers. It could encourage publishers to examine unsolicited submissions more seriously and identify promising work before committing the considerable resources required to produce finished books for competition.

Smaller firms could participate on a more level footing, perhaps by commissioning independent readers to assess manuscripts and recommend the strongest entries. No award should be made simply to fill a slot.

This matters in an age when generative AI can produce fluent, grammatically coherent prose with ease. The challenge is to recognise writing that offers original thought, distinctive voices, daring structures and imaginative worlds that cannot be reduced to formula. Prizes should reward literary achievement, not merely competent presentation or institutional familiarity.

The urgency is sharpened by the passing of several generations of distinguished writers and intellectuals. In the past five years, African literature has lost Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o and the philosopher and literary scholar V. Y.

Mudimbe (both in 2025), Ghanaian writer Ama Ata Aidoo, Kenyan playwright and scholar Mĩcere Mũgo and Nigerian novelist and scholar Kole Omotoso (all in 2023). Their deaths leave an immense intellectual and creative inheritance, but also a responsibility.

We can take heart from writers such as Idza Luhumyo, winner of the 2022 Caine Prize, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, winner of the 2021 Prix Goncourt, and Nadia Davids, winner of the 2024 Caine Prize. Yet many distinctive voices remain undiscovered.

Are we prepared to seek them out, invest in their development and create the conditions in which they can flourish? The next generation will require patient editorial work, serious criticism, credible recognition and a publishing industry willing to take risks. Are we ready? The jury is out.