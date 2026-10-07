Ebola: Where did Kenya drop the ball?

Kenya’s first Ebola case has raised questions over gaps in screening and surveillance at the country’s points of entry after a Kenyan who had lived in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for seven years entered the country undetected.
The patient travelled by road from the DRC to Kampala, Uganda, before boarding a JamboJet flight to Nairobi. He arrived in Kenya on Saturday and was later taken to The Nairobi Hospital, where he was isolated and treated after developing symptoms of viral haemorrhagic fever. He died on Monday night.
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