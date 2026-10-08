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High Court suspends 2026 National Youth Council elections

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 8, 2026
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Youth Affairs PS Fikirini Jacobs and National Youth Council Chief Executive Officer Gloria Wawira. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Kiambu has suspended the implementation of the Gazette Notice that set the dates for the 2026 National Youth Council (NYC) elections.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports said it had been served with a court order staying the implementation of Gazette Notice No. 10421, through which the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports gazetted the elections.

As a result, the elections will not proceed on the previously announced dates pending further directions or determination by the court.

The elections were scheduled to take place in three phases, beginning with ward-level elections on October 9, followed by constituency-level elections on October 16 and national elections on October 30.

“The Ministry wishes to inform the public that it has been served with a court order issued by the High Court at Kiambu, staying the implementation of Gazette Notice No. 10421,” the ministry said.

It added that it would comply with the court order and continue to uphold the rule of law throughout the electoral process.

“The Ministry assures all registered voters, aspirants, youth stakeholders, partners, and the general public of its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the electoral process is conducted in accordance with the applicable legal framework,” it said.

Despite the suspension, voter education and public sensitisation activities will continue as the ministry awaits further directions from the court.

“In the interim, voter education and public sensitization activities will continue,” the ministry said.

The ministry urged voters, aspirants and other stakeholders to rely on the official National Youth Council website and social media platforms for further information and updates on the elections.

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Related Topics

Youth Affairs Ministry National Youth Council National Youth Council Elections
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