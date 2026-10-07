Travelers cross Busia border without visible Ebola screening despite surveillance claims

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni, Health Director General Patrick Amoth and Health CS Aden Duale after receiving medical supplies in preparedness to fight Ebola donated by India on July 16, 2026 at JKIA. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Despite official assurances of heightened surveillance at Kenya’s points of entry following confirmation of an imported Ebola case, gaps in health screening were evident at the busy Busia border crossing between Kenya and Uganda.

During a visit to the border on Tuesday, our investigation found travellers and border staff moving through the main crossing without undergoing visible temperature checks, routine health screening or symptom declarations.