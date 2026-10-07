Travelers cross Busia border without visible Ebola screening despite surveillance claims

Despite official assurances of heightened surveillance at Kenya’s points of entry following confirmation of an imported Ebola case, gaps in health screening were evident at the busy Busia border crossing between Kenya and Uganda.
During a visit to the border on Tuesday, our investigation found travellers and border staff moving through the main crossing without undergoing visible temperature checks, routine health screening or symptom declarations.
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