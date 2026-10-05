8th Day: How Strikes, staffing threaten Kenya's UHC push

Protus Wafula Nyongesa lost his wife, 36-year-old Beatrice Nyongesa, in August during a prolonged nurses’ strike.
Beatrice was taken to a traditional birth attendant in Endebess, where she delivered safely. But after returning home, she developed severe bleeding and died.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902