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KMPDU criticises SRC over county pay suspension

By Stecy Atieno | Oct. 1, 2026
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KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah addresses the media. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has criticised the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for suspending revised remuneration and benefits structures for officers in county governments.

KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah said the decision was concerning, arguing that county workers should not be subjected to selective application of fiscal responsibility.

“We cannot have one National Treasury and one public wage bill, yet apply fiscal responsibility selectively when it comes to devolved workers,” Atellah said.

He said county health workers and other county employees were public servants who deserved fair, predictable and equitable remuneration. Atellah also argued that devolution should come with the resources and working conditions necessary for employees to deliver essential services.

“Devolution cannot mean devolving responsibilities while withholding the resources and conditions necessary for workers to deliver essential services,” he said.

The union wants SRC, the Council of Governors, the National Treasury, the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) and affected workers to engage on the matter, particularly if affordability and fiscal sustainability are the concerns behind the suspension.

Atellah said such concerns should be addressed transparently rather than leaving county workers to bear the burden of fiscal pressures.

“We will not sit back as county workers are asked to carry the burden of fiscal pressures alone,” he said.

KMPDU has called for the immediate reversal of the suspension and meaningful engagement with workers and their representatives before further action is taken.

“The wage bill is a national responsibility. The dignity of workers is non-negotiable,” Atellah said.

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Related Topics

KMPDU SRC Kenya Dr Davji Atellah County Workers Pay
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