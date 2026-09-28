COB: 42 Counties record development absorption rates below 75pc

The Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango, has revealed that County governments recorded low absorption of development expenditure of Shs.126.69billion (25.51 per cent of total expenditure) in the Financial year 2025/26.
Dr Nyakang’o in her latest County Governments Budget Implementation review report pointed out that only four counties exceeded 75 percent on development with Meru at 79.04 percent, Mandera at 80 percent, Wajir at 83.03 percent, and Kilifi at 84.52 percent.
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