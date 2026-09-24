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Four killed in separate incidents as police seize 48 AK-47 rounds in Kitui

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 24, 2026
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In Kajiado, a four-year-old boy was trampled to death by three elephants while playing. 

Four people, including a woman and a child, have died in separate incidents reported in Kakamega, Nairobi and Kajiado, while police in Kitui have recovered 48 rounds of AK-47 ammunition concealed inside pieces of meat aboard a passenger bus.

In Kakamega, a 23-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brother-in-law in a panga attack at Lutoto Village, Kakamega East.

The deceased, identified as Patience Mapenzi Sulubu, was reportedly attacked on Thursday morning while escorting her three-year-old daughter, Ariana, to school.

Police said the suspect, identified as Blaze Bilisi, attacked the woman with a panga at the gate of their compound. She reportedly ran towards the house but collapsed outside the compound and died instantly.

She sustained deep cuts to her head and neck, while her daughter suffered a cut to the head and was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Police said Sulubu lived in the same compound as the suspect and her daughter, while her husband is currently working in Dubai.

The body was moved to St Elizabeth Mukumu Mission Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and remained at large.

In Nairobi, police in Kamulu area are investigating the death of a 27-year-old truck driver whose body was found lying along a footpath after a lorry he was allegedly driving was involved in an accident.

The deceased, Benson Munyao Mulinge, was reportedly driving a Tata lorry, registration number KDP 978G, which police said had been taken from a parking yard in Malaa without the manager's consent.

The lorry allegedly crashed into two kiosks at Malaa Shopping Centre before speeding off towards Kamulu.

Police said a resident later found the lorry parked near his gate at about 3.20 am, but there was no one inside. The body was moved to Kangundo Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

In Kajiado, a four-year-old boy was trampled to death by three elephants while playing and looking after goats at his family's homestead in Olpra Village, Kajiado West.

The deceased, Brian Sayiealel, sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene before his body was moved to Narok Mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, in Kitui, police recovered 48 live rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 ammunition concealed inside pieces of meat aboard a passenger bus travelling from Dadaab to Nairobi.

The ammunition was recovered at about 2.30 am on Wednesday when a multi-agency security team intercepted an Isuzu UD bus belonging to Northern Cruz Sacco at a roadblock along the Thika-Garissa Highway in Kanyonyoo.

Police said the ammunition was concealed in a black nylon paper and tucked inside pieces of meat contained in an aluminium milk canister. The package was found in the overhead luggage rack.

The driver and turnboy were arrested after they reportedly told police they could not identify the owner of the consignment.

The bus was detained at Kanyonyoo Police Station while the ammunition was secured as an exhibit. Police are investigating the intended destination and possible use of the ammunition.

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