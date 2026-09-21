NTSA rolls out free training for 4,000 PSV drivers and operators

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Public Service Vehicle operators and SACCO managers and supervisors to undergo free training by NTSA. [Courtesy]

More than 4,000 public service vehicle (PSV) drivers, operators, SACCO managers and supervisors are set to undergo free training as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) steps up efforts to professionalise Kenya’s public transport sector.

The nationwide programme began on Monday, September 21, with the first cohorts starting a four-day training programme in Taita Taveta, Mombasa and Garissa counties.

The initiative is part of broader reforms aimed at moving public transport away from informal, passenger-chasing practices towards professionally managed, safety-focused, financially sustainable and compliant businesses.

NTSA said the reforms recognise that improving road safety requires attention not only to drivers but also to the organisations that employ and manage them.

“Both play critical roles in advancing a safety culture and reducing preventable crashes linked to behavioural, vehicular, and operational factors,” the authority said.

The driver-focused training covers defensive driving, passenger care, professional conduct, communication and driver wellness.

Participants will also be trained on vehicle safety, fuel efficiency, hazard perception, vehicle inspections, smooth driving, legal awareness, digital systems and emergency response.

An integrated competency assessment will be used to identify safety gaps among participants and determine immediate measures to address them.

The programme is also designed to create a network of safety champions within SACCOs and transport companies. Selected drivers and operators who complete the training will take on the role of “road safety champions”, helping sustain safety practices within their organisations.

For operators and SACCO managers, the training will address the business and management challenges facing the PSV sector.

Key areas include strategic leadership, governance, financial performance, fleet management, compliance, road safety, customer experience, technology and sustainable growth.

Participants will also develop a 90-day operator improvement plan intended to translate lessons from the training into practical changes within their businesses.

NTSA said the programme is being implemented in four phases—design and baseline assessment, pilot training, scale-up and national rollout, followed by institutionalisation and sustainability.

A Training of Trainers cohort has already completed its programme to provide personnel capable of supporting the wider rollout.

The first driver and operator cohorts have been scheduled ahead of the festive season, a period when passenger numbers and commercial pressure on public transport operators typically increase.

NTSA said lessons from the pilot will provide data for refining the curriculum and determining how trainers are deployed before the programme is expanded to more counties. Priority will be given to high-risk corridors and high-volume routes.

The authority also plans to work with training institutions to develop a professional course in Public Transport Management and Professional Drivers Certification.

The reforms come amid longstanding concerns over compliance with traffic laws, licensing requirements, vehicle roadworthiness, insurance and passenger safety standards in the PSV industry.

NTSA said the programme will also provide “practical, sector-informed input” into the review of the PSV (Operations) Regulations, 2014, and the wider licensing framework.

Beyond training, the authority is pursuing wider structural changes, including operator consolidation, contract-based service delivery and integrated fare systems.

NTSA said the reforms are intended to strengthen the partnership between regulators and the public transport industry, while supporting sustainable and profitable PSV businesses and improving passenger protection.

“The programme is designed to treat drivers and operators as partners in road safety,” the authority said.

The training is free. Drivers and operators seeking information can contact NTSA through psvqueries@ntsa.go.ke, its X platform, @ntsa_kenya, and Facebook, @NTSAKENYA, or visit the nearest NTSA office or Huduma Centre.