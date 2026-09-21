Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

NTSA rolls out free training for 4,000 PSV drivers and operators

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Public Service Vehicle operators and SACCO managers and supervisors to undergo free training by NTSA. [Courtesy] 

More than 4,000 public service vehicle (PSV) drivers, operators, SACCO managers and supervisors are set to undergo free training as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) steps up efforts to professionalise Kenya’s public transport sector.

The nationwide programme began on Monday, September 21, with the first cohorts starting a four-day training programme in Taita Taveta, Mombasa and Garissa counties.

The initiative is part of broader reforms aimed at moving public transport away from informal, passenger-chasing practices towards professionally managed, safety-focused, financially sustainable and compliant businesses.

NTSA said the reforms recognise that improving road safety requires attention not only to drivers but also to the organisations that employ and manage them.

“Both play critical roles in advancing a safety culture and reducing preventable crashes linked to behavioural, vehicular, and operational factors,” the authority said.

The driver-focused training covers defensive driving, passenger care, professional conduct, communication and driver wellness.

Participants will also be trained on vehicle safety, fuel efficiency, hazard perception, vehicle inspections, smooth driving, legal awareness, digital systems and emergency response.

An integrated competency assessment will be used to identify safety gaps among participants and determine immediate measures to address them.

The programme is also designed to create a network of safety champions within SACCOs and transport companies. Selected drivers and operators who complete the training will take on the role of “road safety champions”, helping sustain safety practices within their organisations.

For operators and SACCO managers, the training will address the business and management challenges facing the PSV sector.

Key areas include strategic leadership, governance, financial performance, fleet management, compliance, road safety, customer experience, technology and sustainable growth.

Participants will also develop a 90-day operator improvement plan intended to translate lessons from the training into practical changes within their businesses.

NTSA said the programme is being implemented in four phases—design and baseline assessment, pilot training, scale-up and national rollout, followed by institutionalisation and sustainability.

A Training of Trainers cohort has already completed its programme to provide personnel capable of supporting the wider rollout.

The first driver and operator cohorts have been scheduled ahead of the festive season, a period when passenger numbers and commercial pressure on public transport operators typically increase.

NTSA said lessons from the pilot will provide data for refining the  curriculum and determining how trainers are deployed before the programme is expanded to more counties. Priority will be given to high-risk corridors and high-volume routes.

The authority also plans to work with training institutions to develop a professional course in Public Transport Management and Professional Drivers Certification.

The reforms come amid longstanding concerns over compliance with traffic laws, licensing requirements, vehicle roadworthiness, insurance and passenger safety standards in the PSV industry.

NTSA said the programme will also provide “practical, sector-informed input” into the review of the PSV (Operations) Regulations, 2014, and the wider licensing framework.

Beyond training, the authority is pursuing wider structural changes, including operator consolidation, contract-based service delivery and integrated fare systems.

NTSA said the reforms are intended to strengthen the partnership between regulators and the public transport industry, while supporting sustainable and profitable PSV businesses and improving passenger protection.

“The programme is designed to treat drivers and operators as partners in road safety,” the authority said.

The training is free. Drivers and operators seeking information can contact NTSA through psvqueries@ntsa.go.ke, its X platform, @ntsa_kenya, and Facebook, @NTSAKENYA, or visit the nearest NTSA office or Huduma Centre.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) NTSA Matatu Operators PSV Vehicles
.

Latest Stories

How Kenyan banks are becoming the engine behind EA economic growth
How Kenyan banks are becoming the engine behind EA economic growth
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
37 mins ago
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
National
By Nancy Gitonga
37 mins ago
Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
National
By Kamau Muthoni
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
By Kamau Muthoni 37 mins ago
Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics
KNEC to track learners to identify those being left behind
By Lewis Nyaundi 37 mins ago
KNEC to track learners to identify those being left behind
Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines
By Stephen Ruto 37 mins ago
Why maize importation is sending shivers down farmers' spines
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
By Nancy Gitonga 37 mins ago
Court denies eight Utumishi girls bail over safety, witness fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved