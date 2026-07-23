TikTok removes more than 884,000 videos in Kenya over guideline violations

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TikTok says it removed more than 884,000 videos in Kenya between January and March 2026 for violating its Community Guidelines.

Social media platform TikTok has removed more than 884,000 videos in Kenya during the first quarter of 2026 for violating its Community Guidelines, with 99.7 per cent detected before users reported them.

The company said it removed 884,591 videos between January and March, with 96.3 per cent taken down within 24 hours of being posted.

TikTok also removed 48,739 accounts suspected of belonging to users under the age of 13.

The figures come as TikTok faces continued scrutiny in Kenya over harmful online content. Since 2023, lawmakers have raised concerns over explicit material, cyberbullying, misinformation and content affecting children's mental health, with some legislators calling for restrictions or a ban on the platform.

The figures are contained in TikTok's Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for the first quarter of 2026, released on Thursday.

TikTok also reported interrupting 103,847 LIVE rooms in Kenya after finding they violated the platform's guidelines.

The enforcement comes as the company works with Kenyan regulators to strengthen content moderation.

TikTok has partnered with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) through a joint working group aimed at tackling hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content on the platform.

The report also comes after increased concern over online radicalisation following the 2023 Shakahola cult deaths, which intensified calls for digital platforms to detect and remove harmful content more quickly.

The crackdown on LIVE sessions could also affect many Kenyan creators who earn income through TikTok LIVE gifts and monetisation.

The company said it has increased enforcement of its LIVE monetisation rules to curb policy violations.

Globally, TikTok removed 184,012,576 videos during the quarter, representing about 0.5 per cent of all content uploaded to the platform. Of those, 178,014,154 were detected and removed through automated systems while 8,838,710 videos were restored after further review.

The platform said it recorded a 99.3 per cent proactive removal rate worldwide, with 94.4 per cent of violating content removed within 24 hours.

TikTok also took enforcement action against 58,207,389 LIVE sessions and 21,996,667 creators worldwide through warnings or demonetisation.

The company said warnings allow creators to correct content that may violate monetisation rules before stronger enforcement measures are taken.

TikTok also removed 14,261 videos globally under its policy covering edited media and artificial intelligence-generated content during the quarter.

The issue has gained attention in Kenya as AI-generated images, videos and manipulated political content have become more common online, prompting calls for stronger safeguards against misinformation.

TikTok said it requires creators to label realistic artificial intelligence-generated content through creator tools and automated detection systems.

The company also announced it had joined the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) Steering Committee to support wider adoption of technology that identifies AI-generated or heavily edited content.

It said the technology has helped label more than three billion videos.

TikTok said it continues to combine automated moderation systems with thousands of trust and safety professionals to enforce its Community Guidelines and remove harmful content, including misinformation, hate speech and other policy violations.