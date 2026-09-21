Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? Inside Ruto's four-year tenure

As President William Ruto enters his fifth year in office, the verdict on his tenure remains deeply polarised. Whether the Kenya Kwanza administration has been a success or a failure depends largely on where political players sit, what the President touts as transformative achievements, his critics condemn as catastrophic failures.
President Ruto has defended his legacy saying his administration has corrected historical wrongs in three key sectors: affordable housing, education, and healthcare.
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