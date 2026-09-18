Ruto to blame? Sifuna, allies link president's camp to Linda Mwananchi woes

The Linda Mwananchi group led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has linked President William Ruto to their frustrations, ranging from being stopped from addressing students on Thursday to blocking registration of their new political outfit and causing divisions among the leaders.
Sifuna who was denied entry at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Karen campus, directly linked Ruto to his woes which included punishing people who associate with his political ideals.
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