Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ruto leaves for New York ahead of UN General Assembly

By Esther Nyambura | Sep. 19, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Ruto leaves for New York ahead of 81st UN General Assembly. [PCS]

President William Ruto has departed for New York, United States, to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Ruto is expected to push Kenya’s investment agenda and advocate for increased financing for Africa.

According to a statement from State House, Ruto will use the global gathering to seek partnerships in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology.

He will also advance Kenya’s agenda on artificial intelligence and Africa’s participation in the global digital economy.

Ruto is expected to co-chair roundtables hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI), alongside industrialist Aliko Dangote.

A key focus will be the planned Sh2.2 trillion East Africa Refinery in Lamu, which the government says will have a capacity of 700,000 barrels per day and create more than 60,000 jobs. The project is scheduled to break ground on September 30, 2026.

On artificial intelligence, Ruto and Finland President Alexander Stubb will co-lead the AI Middle Powers Initiative, which seeks to enable countries to pool computing resources, data and talent to build AI capabilities.

Kenya will also advance the Africa Development Bank-backed AI 10 billion initiative, which aims to mobilise up to 10 billion dollars by 2035 for investment in Africa’s artificial intelligence sector.

The President is further expected to sign a global declaration and roadmap on child online AI safety alongside leaders from Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

He will also launch an Africa Resilience Compact that will use artificial intelligence, satellite earth observation and predictive technologies to strengthen preparedness for El Niño and other climate shocks.

During his address to the UN General Assembly, Ruto is expected to champion an Africa-financing-Africa approach, calling for reforms and international guarantees to unlock more African capital for infrastructure and enterprise.

Ruto will also highlight Kenya’s National Infrastructure Fund, which the government says is designed to mobilise up to 40 billion dollars without adding to public debt.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, the President is expected to hold meetings with heads of state and government, multilateral institutions and global corporations to discuss trade, investment and diplomatic cooperation.

He will also engage Kenyans living in the United States as the government advances a Diaspora Investment Platform intended to channel diaspora capital into productive investment in Kenya.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto UNGA General Assembly New York
.

Latest Stories

When blaming Uhuru becomes political strategy
When blaming Uhuru becomes political strategy
Opinion
By Wanja Maina
3 mins ago
Ruto's Sh2.6 billion token causes a storm in the Mau Forest
Rift Valley
By George Sayagie
17 mins ago
Tame the egos: The elephant in the Opposition politics and the nightmare there in
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

G-to-G fuel con: Museveni ditches Ruto, says oil importation deal scheme swindling Uganda
By Ndung’u Gachane 17 mins ago
G-to-G fuel con: Museveni ditches Ruto, says oil importation deal scheme swindling Uganda
Ruto's university funding U-turn exposes crisis of his own making
By Standard Team 17 mins ago
Ruto's university funding U-turn exposes crisis of his own making
Tame the egos: The elephant in the Opposition politics and the nightmare there in
By Barrack Muluka 17 mins ago
Tame the egos: The elephant in the Opposition politics and the nightmare there in
Which way Sifuna: Options for the Linda Mwananchi leader as rifts emerge within
By Okumu Modachi 17 mins ago
Which way Sifuna: Options for the Linda Mwananchi leader as rifts emerge within
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved