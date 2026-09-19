Ruto leaves for New York ahead of UN General Assembly

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Ruto leaves for New York ahead of 81st UN General Assembly. [PCS]

President William Ruto has departed for New York, United States, to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Ruto is expected to push Kenya’s investment agenda and advocate for increased financing for Africa.

According to a statement from State House, Ruto will use the global gathering to seek partnerships in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology.

He will also advance Kenya’s agenda on artificial intelligence and Africa’s participation in the global digital economy.

Ruto is expected to co-chair roundtables hosted by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI), alongside industrialist Aliko Dangote.

A key focus will be the planned Sh2.2 trillion East Africa Refinery in Lamu, which the government says will have a capacity of 700,000 barrels per day and create more than 60,000 jobs. The project is scheduled to break ground on September 30, 2026.

On artificial intelligence, Ruto and Finland President Alexander Stubb will co-lead the AI Middle Powers Initiative, which seeks to enable countries to pool computing resources, data and talent to build AI capabilities.

Kenya will also advance the Africa Development Bank-backed AI 10 billion initiative, which aims to mobilise up to 10 billion dollars by 2035 for investment in Africa’s artificial intelligence sector.

The President is further expected to sign a global declaration and roadmap on child online AI safety alongside leaders from Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

He will also launch an Africa Resilience Compact that will use artificial intelligence, satellite earth observation and predictive technologies to strengthen preparedness for El Niño and other climate shocks.

During his address to the UN General Assembly, Ruto is expected to champion an Africa-financing-Africa approach, calling for reforms and international guarantees to unlock more African capital for infrastructure and enterprise.

Ruto will also highlight Kenya’s National Infrastructure Fund, which the government says is designed to mobilise up to 40 billion dollars without adding to public debt.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, the President is expected to hold meetings with heads of state and government, multilateral institutions and global corporations to discuss trade, investment and diplomatic cooperation.

He will also engage Kenyans living in the United States as the government advances a Diaspora Investment Platform intended to channel diaspora capital into productive investment in Kenya.