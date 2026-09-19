Sign or else...: Healthcare providers given 12 days to accept new SHA contracts

Healthcare providers have 12 days to transition to the new Social Health Authority (SHA) contracting framework despite opposition from private hospitals over some provisions of the proposed agreements.
This comes after the Authority on Friday officially launched the 2026-2029 contracting cycle, dubbed HAKIKA.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…