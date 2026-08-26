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Top police commanders meet to deliberate on how to tackle goonism, criminal gangs in Nairobi

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Aug. 26, 2026
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Police Commanders in Nairobi are now under firm instructions to tackle goonism [File]

Police Commanders in Nairobi are now under firm instructions to tackle goonism menace and criminal gangs in Nairobi and its environs.

This was deliberated during a meeting led by Deputy Inspector General, National Police Service Eliud Lagat bringing together all Nairobi Sub-County Commanders and station commanders across the city.

The session was also part of preparation to receive 10,000 officers who are set to graduate from Kiganjo on August 28, 2026 after completing their training.

“This was an opportunity for us to deliberate with the local commanders on issues to do with security in Nairobi, it important that we have peaceful and orderly and free of criminal activities,” Lagat said

At the same time Lagat admitted that while goonism has been reported in many parts of the country, it is an issue that service is tackling while describing them as criminals.

“Goons are criminals, they could, robbers and even snatchers, they could be thieves but what we are asking all criminal justice systems to play their part, we have enough regulations in place and laws to deal with them,” Lagat stated

Adding, “and part of thing that we are going to lay in this forum is strategise to tackle the vice and I want to assure Kenyans that the issues of criminal gangs and goonism will come to an end,”

The Deputy Inspector General said that some police officers will start receiving new uniforms in gradual process as part of police reforms citing that the blue attires were not popular.

“We will start with Nairobi and other cities and over time we are going to have new uniforms,” the DIG said

The police bosses also deliberated on how to integrate the new officers into city command and other parts of the country.

The deliberations touched on the wellness and mental health of the police officers in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

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Goonism Culture Eliud Lagat Deputy Inspector General 2027 General Election
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