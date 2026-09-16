Juja quintuplets' joy turns to grief as all five babies die

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Mercy Kanini, 28, from Juja, Kiambu County, gave birth to five children at Thika Level Five Hospital. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

All five babies born to a Juja woman have died two days after their rare arrival brought celebration to the family and the wider community.

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) confirmed the deaths of the quintuplets, who had been referred to the facility for specialised care after being born extremely prematurely and with critically low birth weights.

"KNH wishes to inform the public of the tragic passing of all the five quintuplets who were referred to our institution," the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday, September 16.

The confirmation came a day after unofficial reports had put the toll at four, with the fifth baby said to be in critical condition.

Mercy Kanini, 28, arrived at Thika Level Five Hospital on Sunday, September 13, expecting four babies. She left having delivered five, taking her total number of children to seven.

"After some time, I don't know what happened, they said I could deliver normally," recalled Kanini. "I was very happy on learning that I had delivered five babies."

The babies arrived between 26 and 27 weeks of pregnancy. Four girls and a boy were delivered normally, weighing 630 grammes, 715 grammes, 720 grammes, 800 grammes and 660 grammes.

They were later transferred to KNH for specialised neonatal care because of their extreme prematurity and low birth weights.

On Wednesday, September 16, KNH confirmed that all five babies had died, saying its medical team had made every effort to save them.

"Our multidisciplinary neonatal team, comprising neonatologists, nurses and allied health professionals, provided specialized care and made every effort to support the babies," the hospital explained.

Neonatologist Dr Christine Manyasi told The Standard that babies born at 26 or 27 weeks face major challenges with breathing, feeding and maintaining body temperature, with infections posing a further threat.

"We recognize the profound pain of losing five newborns and stand with the family during this extraordinary difficult period," KNH added.

Quintuplet pregnancies are considered high-risk, with babies often born prematurely and requiring intensive medical support.

Kenya has recorded only five cases of quintuplets in its modern medical history, all within the last decade, according to research.

Spontaneous conception of quintuplets without fertility treatment is estimated to occur in roughly one in 55 million pregnancies globally.