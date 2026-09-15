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Five babies, one day of joy and a family's wait for answers

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 15, 2026
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Mercy Kanini, 28, from Juja, Kiambu County, gave birth to five children at Thika Level Five Hospital. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

Mercy Kanini arrived at Thika Level Five Hospital expecting four babies. She left with five, but within a day, the family's celebration had turned into anguish.

Kanini, 28, delivered four girls and a boy on Monday, September 14, in a rare birth that quickly became a source of celebration in Juja and beyond.

“After some time, I don't know what happened, they said I could deliver normally,” Kanini recalled. “I was very happy on learning that I had delivered five babies.”

The babies arrived at between 26 and 27 weeks of pregnancy, weeks before they were due. They weighed 630 grammes, 715 grammes, 720 grammes, 800 grammes and 660 grammes.

Neonatologist Dr Christine Manyasi explained that babies born at 26 or 27 weeks face challenges with breathing, feeding and maintaining their body temperature. Infections can pose another serious threat.

Kanini said she was grateful for the care she received during the delivery.

“I was not afraid, the way I have been attended to has made me happy,” she said.

The babies were later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialised care because of their premature birth and low birth weights.

The family's joy was followed by distress on Tuesday, September 15, when unconfirmed reports indicated that four of the five babies had died while receiving care at KNH.

The hospital had not confirmed the reported deaths by the time of publication.

When contacted by The Standard, KNH said it was gathering and verifying information surrounding the case and would issue a report.

For Kanini and her family, the uncertainty came barely a day after five children had arrived and turned an ordinary hospital visit into a moment the family will remember for years.

One baby remains under specialised care at KNH.

Manyasi observed that babies born at 26 or 27 weeks require close medical support because their bodies are not yet fully prepared to breathe, feed and regulate their temperature without assistance.

As KNH continues to verify the reports, Kanini's family waits for answers about the four babies while doctors continue caring for the one who remains.

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