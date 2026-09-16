Court allows Machakos man to divorce wife after accusing her of adultery, cruelty

Court allows a man divorce.[File, Standard]

A Machakos man has been allowed to divorce his wife after accusing her of adultery and cruelty, ending their 23-year marriage following nearly five years of separation and no intimacy.

In a judgment delivered by High Court Judge Noel Adagi dissolved the marriage after finding that the relationship had irretrievably broken down noting that the law does not require spouses to remain legally bound in marriages that have become a source of emotional or psychological suffering.