Registrar denies State influence in the Linda dispute

The Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou during an interview with The Standard on October 6, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Registrar of Political Parties, John Cox Lorionokou, has denied being a State puppet in the execution of his duties, saying he is guided by the Constitution and the Political Parties Act.

In an interview with The Standard, Lorionokou struggled to explain why his office rejected the reservation of the Linda Mwananchi movement associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, only to be compelled by the court to rescind the decision.