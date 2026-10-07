Allocate funds to build security roads, Murkomen tells MPs

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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen before the National Assembly’s Internal Security and National Administration Committee on October 7, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Members of Parliament have been urged to allocate more funds for security roads to ensure better access that would help in the fight against banditry and improve security in affected areas.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Internal Security and National Administration Committee, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen said his Ministry had not received funding for security roads for the past three to four years.

“Chair, it is a pity for the last three years or four the Ministry has never received security roads funding,” he said.

He added that the ministry had been forced to rely on the Roads Ministry to construct and maintain the roads, a process he described as challenging.

“Because of cash flow challenges and what not, we have not been able to get allocated any resources. Mr Chair, I implore you, through your committee, to restore security roads funding for the Ministry of Interior,” said Murkomen.

The CS further said the government was seeking additional budgetary support to open and improve security roads as part of its multi-agency, intelligence-led approach to combating banditry.

He also said the government planned to recruit additional National Police Reservists over the next six months to strengthen police capacity.

“Effective law enforcement must be combined with conflict prevention, peacebuilding and socio-economic interventions,” he said.

Murkomen said two phases of Operation Maliza Uhalifu had restored normalcy in parts of Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

He identified parts of West Pokot, Tiaty and Turkana as among the remaining areas of concern. He also cited the belt stretching from Samburu East through Laikipia North, Isiolo and Meru, which he said had been declared a disturbed area.

“We will intensify the security operations. We will actually redouble our efforts on security operations in those areas to liberate those parts of Samburu East from bandits, Tiaty and Turkana and West Pokot areas that are still remaining.”

The Interior CS said the government was confident the approach used in Laikipia, Baringo, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet could restore security in the remaining bandit-prone areas.

He urged MPs not to politicise security during campaigns and called for continued cooperation with security agencies.

Murkomen also challenged MPs and governors to use development funds to improve roads in affected areas, saying better infrastructure would improve access and spur economic activity.

“There are very few roads that if you do them, you make the place accessible, grow economically and people see and feel a part of Kenya,” he said.