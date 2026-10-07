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Formation of criminal gangs on the rise ahead of 2027 elections

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Oct. 7, 2026
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Hired goons walking toward the Standard Group heaquarters on Mombasa road where they held a protest on October 2, 2026. [Maxwell Agwanda, Standard]

The country is witnessing a rise in the formation and spread of criminal gangs ahead of next year’s General Election, with 109 gangs identified across eight regions between January and August, according to a new Ministry of Interior report.

Western Kenya and the Rift Valley have emerged as the country’s main hotspots, accounting for more than half of the gangs identified, amid growing concern that criminal networks could be exploited to fuel intimidation, disruption and violence during the election period.

In Western, the report says 38 criminal gangs  were identified while Rift Valley follows with 22, Nairobi 20, Nyanza (12), Coast (11), Eastern (three), North-Eastern (two) and one in Central.

“Between January 1 and August 31, some 1,827 suspects were arrested and arraigned for offences relating to goonism and organised criminal activity,” it says

Trans Nzoia recorded the highest number of arrests at 491 while Rift valley had 729 convictions secured during the same period and 716 cases remain before the courts countrywide.

“As we approach the General Election, security agencies will remain alert to any attempt to mobilise criminal gangs or organised youth groups for intimidation, disruption or violence,” Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said during the report release. “Security agencies will maintain appropriate visibility during political activities and will take lawful action against criminal conduct, regardless of who is involved.”

However, the report says the big challenge is increasingly decentralised gang structures and by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, particularly along vulnerable border areas.

At the same time, the Inspector-General of Police has directed Regional Police Commanders to take firm, decisive and lawful action against criminal gangs and organised violence in their areas of command.

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