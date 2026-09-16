Kenyatta meets Jaramogi: How I introduced the titans in Maseno

Achieng’ Oneko. [File, Standard]

British colonialism in Kenya was a capsule of political, social and economic subjugation of the indigenous people. At one level, it manifested in the theft of their land, which was given away to the White settlers. At another level, it was about discrimination based on one’s skin colour and, above all, refusal to recognise indigenous people as human beings. Overthrowing this discriminatory order called for unity of purpose and spirited determination.

The dominant question was whether the critical mass of Africans visualised what the future held for them and their children. I had an opportunity to meet Jomo Kenyatta as KAU Chairman to complain that a letter for a meeting on September 3, 1951 had not reached me. He shrugged off the matter and, in his usual nature, asked me not to worry, for the party was going to be reorganised.