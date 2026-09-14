Reprieve for thousands of learners pursuing higher education alternatives

Education CS Julius Ogamba before a parliamentary committee on August 5. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

For thousands of Kenyan students, missing a university application deadline may feel like the end of the road. But education stakeholders are urging them to think again for alternative routes to higher education.

According to Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), 212,510 of the 268,714 candidates who scored C+ and above in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations applied for placement.