Broadbased elected leaders ditch Tim Wanyonyi, shift support to Barasa

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Kimilili mp Didmus Barasa during a rally.[Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The political camp that had rallied behind Tim Wanyonyi for the Bungoma governorship is beginning to fracture, with four Ford Kenya leaders who had backed his bid now shifting their support to Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Senator Wafula Wakoli, Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga, Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi and Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama are among the leaders who have moved to Barasa's camp, marking a change in the political alignments around the race to succeed Governor Kenneth Lusaka.

The shift comes as Wanyonyi, who is the brother of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, and Barasa seek to build support across the county ahead of party nominations.

Wakoli endorsed Barasa, saying the Kimilili MP was capable of addressing problems facing residents under the current county administration.

“Didmus is capable of delivering the people of Bungoma from the atrocities the current governor has put us through,” Wakoli said.

He also backed Barasa's proposals on child nutrition and maternal healthcare, citing the planned milk programme and improvements to hospitals.

“As the current governor denies children porridge, let him come with his milk programme and salvage them. Let him ensure our hospitals are well equipped and our mothers receive dignity as they go to deliver,” he said.

Barasa has proposed free maternal healthcare and supplements for pregnant women if elected governor.

“All pregnant women will receive free supplements and will deliver for free and be taken care of until the child is six months under my administration as governor,” Barasa said.

He also pledged to provide free hospital treatment for Community Health Promoters (CHPs) and their families.

“Community Health Promoters and their families will not be sidelined anymore. They will receive free hospital treatment when I become governor,” he said.

The shift by the four leaders follows a similar move by Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, who left Wanyonyi's camp and endorsed Barasa.

The changes mark a departure from an earlier arrangement in which several Ford Kenya leaders had placed their support behind Wanyonyi's gubernatorial bid.

Wanyonyi and Barasa are among the politicians seeking to succeed Lusaka, with party nominations expected to play a key role in determining how the contest takes shape.

The movement of leaders between the two camps comes as potential candidates seek to build alliances across Bungoma before parties settle on their nominees.

With the nomination process still ahead, the latest shifts could lead to further changes in the political alliances surrounding the gubernatorial race.