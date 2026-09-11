High Court halts case challenging gender parity in Ruto's Principal Secretary appointments

President William Ruto addresses residents at Bomet Shopping Centre, reaffirming his commitment to development and economic opportunities. [PCS]

The High Court has suspended the hearing of a case filed to challenge President William Ruto’s appointment of Principal Secretaries (PSs) over failure to meet gender parity.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi said that he would not proceed with the case filed by Katiba Institute until the issue of whether the Constitutional Court had the powers to entertain it is resolved.