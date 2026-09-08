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Maendeleo ya Wanawake extends election nominations by four months

By David Njaaga | Sep. 8, 2026
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From left, Former Senator Zipporah Kittony, Grace Mwewa, MYWO Electoral Board vice chairperson Fareeda Bamraga, MYWO Electoral Board chairperson Commissioner Anne Wambaa, MYWO National Chairperson Rahab Muiu, Maison Leshoomo and MYWO National Secretary Elizabeth Mayieka brief journalists on the four-month extension of election nominations, at the MYWO boardroom in Nairobi.

The Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) has pushed back its internal election nomination deadline by four months, citing time lost to a nationwide sensitisation drive on its new savings scheme.

The National Electoral Board announced Tuesday that nomination packs for the Ward, Sub-County, County and National levels are ready, in what it called the second and final call for aspiring candidates.

Nominations were due to close October 30 but will now run until February 28, 2027, under the MYWO's revised 2019 constitution.

Commissioner Anne Wambaa, chairperson of the National Electoral Board, said the national chairperson and the secretariat spent considerable time educating members on the Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (SACCO).

"Some time was lost in the nomination process," Wambaa said.

The board said the extension gives members adequate opportunity to participate, and it remains guided by the election calendar released December 19, 2025.

Wambaa said the secretariat, through the secretary to the National Electoral Board, will issue further clarification on the electoral process.

Members were urged to obtain nomination packs, election guidelines and the election calendar from MYWO headquarters, through the office of the secretary to the National Electoral Board.

The organisation cautioned members to rely only on official communication from MYWO and the board, adding that further updates will come through its official channels.

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Related Topics

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation MYWO Elections Election Nominations Anne Wambaa
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