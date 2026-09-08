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Eric Omondi, seven others freed on bond over Moi Avenue traffic obstruction

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 8, 2026
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Comedian Eric Omondi at Milimani Law Courts.[File, Standard]

Comedian Eric Omondi and seven others have been freed by a Nairobi court after being charged with allegedly obstructing traffic along Moi Avenue in Nairobi on Monday.

Milimani Magistrate Caroline Nyaguthii released Omondi on a free bond while the other seven accused persons were each ordered to execute a personal bond of Sh2,000.

The eight Omondi, Cyprian Ateka, Alex Ngungu, John Ndungu, Kelvin Mwasi, Josiah Ogutu, Wilson Ouma and Olive Odhiambo, were charged with obstructing the operation of motor vehicles on a road, contrary to Section 58(c) of the Kenya Roads Act.

The prosecution alleges that on September 7, 2026, along Moi Avenue in Nairobi CBD, the accused persons, jointly with others not before the court, unlawfully obstructed operation of vehicles along the said Moi Avenue thereby obstructing free flow of traffic.

Omondi was arrested on Monday by plain-clothes police officers outside the Kenya National Archives along Moi Avenue, where he was conducting a signature collection drive for his “Punguza Mzigo” campaign.

Footage that went viral from the scene showed officers in civilian clothes surrounding and handcuffing the comedian before taking him into a waiting police vehicle.

It is said that Omondi had launched the Nairobi phase of the campaign and was collecting signatures from members of the public.

According to the comedian, the campaign is seeking one million signatures in support of proposed constitutional changes, including reducing the number of counties from 47 to eight regional units.

Omondi had said the campaign had already collected about 450,000 signatures from previous drives in Mombasa, Meru and Kakamega.

In court, after denying the obstruction offence, the prosecution conceded to the accused persons being released on bond but urged the court to impose reasonable terms commensurate with the charges.

“In this case, it is noteworthy that the prosecution has conceded to the accused persons being released on bond. The only variance is on the bond amounts, with the prosecution urging the court to give reasonable bail or bond, which is commensurate to the charges before the court,” Magistrate Nyaguthii said.

The defence lawyers led by Willis Otieno, however, argued that the accused persons were being victimised for exercising their constitutional rights.

The magistrate said the court would not at that stage determine the merits of the prosecution case, but would consider whether the accused persons were likely to attend court.

“While the court may not at this juncture wish to go into the merits of the prosecution case, the determinant for grant of bail or bond terms is whether the accused persons will attend court when they are required to do so,” she said.

Nyaguthii noted that by agreeing to their release, the prosecution had demonstrated that it had no concerns that the accused persons were flight risks or would interfere with witnesses.

On Omondi, the magistrate said his previous record of attending court proceedings pending before her and other separate courts in Milimani law courts supported his release on a free bond.

“I dare say, even if the first accused was to be released on a free bond, he is going nowhere,” Nyaguthii said.

She added: “This being the case, the first accused person is released on a free bond; he will attend court during the mention for the pretrial.”

The other seven accused persons were each ordered to execute a personal bond of Sh2,000.

“For the second to eighth accused persons, while the court may not have their records in terms of adhering to court attendances, the court will give them the benefit of a doubt and direct that they each execute a personal bond of Sh 2,000 to appear in court during the mentioned date,” the magistrate ruled.

The matter will be mentioned on September 29, 2026, for further directions.

The court also directed that the defence be supplied with copies of the charge sheet, witness statements, and other documents the prosecution intends to rely on in the case.

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