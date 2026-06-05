Comedian Eric Omondi arrested by DCI

Audio By Vocalize

Comedian Eric Omondi who was arrested by DCI on Friday, June 5, 2026 at JKIA. [File, Standard]

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested comedian Eric Omondi at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement DCI said that Omondi was arrested in connection with a probe for offences he allegedly committed during the recent anti-fuel hike protests in Nairobi.

The comedian was taken to the Nairobi Regional Area Police Headquarters where he recorded a statement is currently being held pending his arraignment in court next week.

"The arrest follows ongoing investigations in which several other suspects linked to the same incidents were previously arrested and subsequently arraigned in court on 18th May 2026," DCI said.

Police said that the constitution guarantees Kenyans right to assemble, picket and demonstrate peacefully but it has to be within the law.

"The DCI will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone involved in such offences. No matter where you hide, the long arm of the law will catch up with you.”

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino took to his X to announce that he had been with Omondi at the station.

The MP, who is Omondi’s attorney, said that police declined to release him on bail and would be presented in court on Monday.

“The charges pressed against him are frivolous, fickle, limping and vexatious. The DCI officers have refused to admit him to bail. Let’s meet in court on Monday and come prepared.”