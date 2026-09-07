Senate Majority Leader calls for speedy probe into Standard Editor's abduction

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Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot urges IG of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure prosecution of suspects linked to the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich. [File, Standard]

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has called for a speedy investigation into the abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich, urging police to bring to justice the culprits.

Speaking during a church service at Mogoget in Chesumei Constituency, Nandi County, Cheruiyot condemned the incident and said Kenya must uphold the rule of law.

“I join other Kenyans of goodwill in condemning the unfortunate event that happened and affected journalist Alex Kiprotich,” he said.

He called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure that those involved in the incident are arrested and prosecuted.

“I want to ask the IG to ensure they bring to book the culprits that were involved in that ugly incident. Because that is not the kind of a country we want,” he said.

Cheruiyot, however, raised concerns over the conduct of sections of the media, and appealed for responsible journalism.

“We must have a conversation with our friends in the media about running a media free from blackmail, that is free of intimidation and free from extorting public servants,” he said.

He said the media has a responsibility to maintain public trust, and urged media owners to ensure responsible use of broadcast frequencies.

The Majority Leader said the credibility of journalism depends on accurate and fair reporting.

At the same time, Cheruiyot waded into the controversy surrounding Tata Chemicals and the government's position on investment and resource exploitation.

He said Kenya remains open to investors but insisted that investment agreements must protect the interests of Kenyan communities and the country.

“The issue of Tata Chemicals many people tend to misinterpret it. As a country we welcome investors who want to come and partner with us to ensure we carry development in our country,” he said.

“The only thing we are saying is that investing and exploitation are two different things. What we are saying no to is exploitation,” he added.

Cheruiyot's remarks come amid debate over the historical agreements governing Tata Chemicals' operations and the use of land and natural resources in Kenya.

He argued that contracts negotiated before independence should be examined in light of Kenya's current constitutional and economic circumstances.

“Contracts that were signed pre-independence when the relationship between our slave masters and us was like that of a slave and a master, it is not the same to enforce the same contract in the 21st century,” he said.

He insisted that Kenya should seek partnerships that deliver value to local communities while ensuring that the country's natural resources are protected for future generations.

Cheruiyot also criticised leaders who have spoken in support of the company, accusing them of defending commercial interests rather than communities.

“I saw some leaders issue statements in support of the company. They are hirelings, brokers that see any opportunity to make money even if it involves selling their birthright to defend people that exploit our own communities,” he said.

The Majority Leader further argued that the concerns surrounding historical contracts should not be confined to Kajiado County, saying similar agreements exist in other parts of the country.

Cheruiyot cited Nandi and Kericho counties, where he said contracts were signed before Kenya became a republic.

“Kandarasi hizo ziliwekwa sahihi wakati Mwafrika hakuwa anakubaliwa kuvaa long'i. Sasa kandarasi ikiwekwa wakati umevaa kinyasa, kweli tutaendelea kufuata sheria hiyo, hatuwezi kukubali hiyo,” he said.