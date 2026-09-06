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Dumped in Masinga: How strangers rescued abducted Standard editor in dead of night

By Okumu Modachi | Sep. 6, 2026
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DCI officer at the scene where Standard Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich was abandoned in Kiangeni, Ekalakala Village near Masinga Dam, Machakos County on September 5, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

At a thicket in the heart of nowhere, some thorny trees stand stiff and silent, their branches clawing into the unforgiving scorching sky as a few dried leaves crunch beneath just beside a murram road.

Across, a narrow path disappears behind a humble homestead. Beyond the shrubs, the vast waters of Masinga Dam shimmer in the distance.

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Related Topics

Standard Editor Alex Kiprotich Standard Editor Abducted Masinga Dam Gilgil Weighbridge
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