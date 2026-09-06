Dumped in Masinga: How strangers rescued abducted Standard editor in dead of night

DCI officer at the scene where Standard Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich was abandoned in Kiangeni, Ekalakala Village near Masinga Dam, Machakos County on September 5, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

At a thicket in the heart of nowhere, some thorny trees stand stiff and silent, their branches clawing into the unforgiving scorching sky as a few dried leaves crunch beneath just beside a murram road.

Across, a narrow path disappears behind a humble homestead. Beyond the shrubs, the vast waters of Masinga Dam shimmer in the distance.