Dumped in Masinga: How strangers rescued abducted Standard editor in dead of night

At a thicket in the heart of nowhere, some thorny trees stand stiff and silent, their branches clawing into the unforgiving scorching sky as a few dried leaves crunch beneath just beside a murram road.
Across, a narrow path disappears behind a humble homestead. Beyond the shrubs, the vast waters of Masinga Dam shimmer in the distance.
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