Why schools, teachers and students could shape 2027

KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori during a media briefing at the Kasarani Sportsview Hotel, Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

With millions of households connected to schools, colleges and universities, education is emerging as a potentially significant issue in the 2027 General Election, as voters confront questions over funding, the cost of learning, jobs and the quality of education.

The election comes at a time when the sector is facing uncertainty over funding, delayed disbursement of money to institutions and the cost of implementing key programmes under the Competency-Based Education system.