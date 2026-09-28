Why schools, teachers and students could shape 2027

With millions of households connected to schools, colleges and universities, education is emerging as a potentially significant issue in the 2027 General Election, as voters confront questions over funding, the cost of learning, jobs and the quality of education.
The election comes at a time when the sector is facing uncertainty over funding, delayed disbursement of money to institutions and the cost of implementing key programmes under the Competency-Based Education system.
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