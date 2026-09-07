Get a valid work permit or risk visa revocation, Kenya warns foreigners

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Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui says the growing number of foreigners operating in the retail and local trade sectors is worrying.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui has warned that Visa-free entry into Kenya does not give foreign nationals the right to work, trade or operate businesses in the country.

In a communiqué, Kinyanjui noted that the regulation introduced in January 2024 has eased movement for most African citizens visiting Kenya, although some have breached its provisions.

Kinyanjui said the Government had detected cases of foreigners abusing tourist and investor status to engage in activities outside the terms of their immigration permits.

“There has been deliberate misuse of visa applications by some visitors, leading to persons on investor or tourist status engaging in activities contrary to the provisions of the grant,” Kinyanjui said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said the Government was particularly concerned about the growing number of foreigners operating in the retail and local trade sectors, stressing the need for compliance with work permit requirements.

“Owing to the high number of foreigners involved in the retail and local trade sectors, there is therefore a need to align their activities and ensure compliance with work permit provisions,” he said.

Kinyanjui clarified that visa-free entry, including exemption from electronic travel authorisation (eTA) requirements, does not automatically confer the right to employment, trade or business activities in Kenya.

“Such activities remain subject to the applicable immigration, work permit and other regulatory requirements,” he said.

Foreign nationals found violating the conditions of their admission will have their visas revoked in accordance with the law, the CS warned.

Kenya introduced visa-free entry in January 2024 and later removed eTA requirements for citizens of most African countries in January 2025, with the Government saying the measures were aimed at boosting tourism and investment.

Kinyanjui said Kenya would maintain the visa-free policy but would ensure it was not exploited by foreigners seeking to engage in activities outside the terms of their admission.

The clarification comes days after President William Ruto raised concerns over foreign nationals engaging in hawking and small-scale retail businesses in Kenya.

Speaking at State House on September 2, Ruto said Kenya's efforts to improve the investment climate were intended to attract genuine investors rather than foreigners coming into the country to hawk goods or operate small shops.

The President also called for the acceleration of the Local Content Bill, 2025, which seeks to identify businesses that should be reserved for Kenyan citizens.

Ruto's remarks sparked debate, particularly over the presence of Burundian traders in Kenya. However, the President spoke broadly about foreign nationals and also cited China while questioning why foreigners would travel to Kenya to hawk goods or operate small retail outlets.

Mixed reactions

The President's directive has elicited mixed reactions, with Kenyans taking to social media to express divergent views.

Paul Kabugi backed the directive, saying the President was right to act because Kenyans were losing business opportunities to foreigners, particularly in small-scale enterprises.

Linus Wathika also supported the move, arguing that many small-scale Kenyan traders had been pushed out of business opportunities which, he alleged, had been taken over by foreign nationals.

However, Wanjiku's Daughter urged caution in implementing the directive, arguing that many foreigners come to Kenya in search of better economic opportunities and should not automatically be viewed as taking jobs away from Kenyans.